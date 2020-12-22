Top tips for college entrance exam success

College entrance exams remain important, even in these unusual times. Fortunately, there are many ways you can help ensure you’re ready for test day. Here are a few tips to consider:

• Know the test format: Be sure you understand the basic format of the test and the types of questions that will be included so you don’t waste precious time on test day managing surprises. By using an up-to-date study guide, you won’t encounter any curve balls.

• Get comfortable with your calculator: During your preparations and practice tests, be sure to use the same calculator you’ll be bringing with you on test day. Getting familiarized with the tool’s full functionality will help you be speedy and accurate when it matters most. When the clock is ticking, it’s best to be holding a calculator with an easy-to-use interface, intuitive icon-based menu and natural textbook display, such as the scientific and graphic calculators available from Casio.

To ace the science and math portions of the test, your pre-test preparations can also include checking out the webinars and resources available on the Casio education site: casioeducation.com.

• Find study buddies: You don’t need to feel alone during test preparations. Remember, your friends are going through the same thing as you. Consider getting some pals together for a series of remote study sessions. Your group can work together to address lingering questions and concerns, share test-taking strategies and more. You may also want to consider signing up for a virtual test prep courses or getting paired with a remote tutor.

• Read as much as possible: While memorizing vocabulary lists is one strategy for pulling out all the stops on the humanities portions of the test, the best way to adopt good grammar, boost reading comprehension and hone writing skills is to be an avid reader. This is especially effective if you select a range of reading materials, including fiction, biographies, journalism and more.

While a lot has changed about education this past year, much about college entrance exams has stayed the same, and you can still get a leg up by ensuring you’re well-equipped and ready to succeed on test day.