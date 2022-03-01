Tips to keep young minds active over spring break

Statepoint
No matter the length of a vacation, students often have some catching up to do upon their return to school. However, it doesn’t have to be this way.
Check out these five spring break ideas that will keep young minds active and engaged, for a smooth transition back to the classroom.
1. Host a read-a-thon: Get inspired by the reading challenges hosted by schools and libraries during the long summer break and host a mini event this spring. Invite your child and their friends to participate.
You might even want to add a philanthropic element — have participants get sponsored by friends and family to earn money based on the amount of reading they do. (Because of the short duration of the event, you may choose to have pledges be based on the number of pages or chapters a student reads, instead of entire books.) Donate the money raised to a local charity.
2. Pick up a new instrument: Spring break can be a great time to immerse oneself in a new instrument. To build a solid musical foundation fast, consider a keyboard designed with beginners in mind.
For example, the compact and portable, 61-key Casiotone CT-S200 allows students to make music from anywhere during their break, and has an array of useful features: a metronome to help with lessons, app connectivity to make learning fun, and built-in speakers for cranking up the tunes.
3. Get outdoors: What do physical activity and time spent outdoors have in common? They’re both beneficial for cognition and brain health. Take advantage of the warm spring weather to hit up a local park, trail or nature center and get moving as a family.
4. Make math a game: Use the time away from school to show kids that math is not just for the classroom. From puzzles to patterns to logic challenges, recreational mathematics can reintroduce an often dry subject to students in a way that is fun. Equip your child with a calculator, which can be used to play a variety of games. The basic, scientific and graphing calculators from Casio are easy to use and can be part of the fun.
5. Get creative: Whether it’s writing poems, painting a portrait or putting on a play, making art can boost self-esteem while offering kids an outlet for self-expression. It’s also a fun way to keep the mind active during the break.
Not only is a week off from school the perfect time to explore interests, take up new hobbies and to be creative, engaging in these activities can help make the transition back to school after spring break easier.
