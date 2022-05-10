Tips on how to get fit as a family

One of the keys to encouraging children to develop health habits early is to make fitness a priority in the home.
The great news is there are a variety of ways to lead an active lifestyle that are suitable for the whole family, including kids of all ages.
Visit a playground
Choose your own adventure, taking note of your favorite parks and playgrounds and their features, such as skate parks, swings, slides and climbing walls.
Go for rides, runs or walks
Try finding a time where you and your family can get around the neighborhood. Just get everybody on something that gets them moving together. Evenings after dinner are the best times because it gives you the opportunity to enjoy the sunset and tire the kids out right before bed.
Cleaning
Another way to stay in shape without leaving your home is to clean. If everyone teams up for this project, it goes a whole lot quicker. Window washing is a great way to work out your arms, and rearranging furniture will help with your core strength. Any chore can become an opportunity to tone some area along with maintaining order in your house.
Dance party
Dancing is simple because it involves music. So create a playlist of songs that everyone can dance to and start up a soul train line. Break out whatever moves you have and watch your kids you might be able to pick up a few from them.
Learn a new sport
From tennis to golf to touch football, there are a variety of ways to experience healthy activities as a group.
Take a class together
This can be as simple as exercise classes or as technical as Tae Kwon Do. Different locations offer package programs for ranges of time. This convenience allows for more variety to tailor to your family. Be sure to select classes that are enjoyable and give you and your family the amount of physical challenge you desire.
Explore healthy recipes
Now we journey to the food side. First, we’ll look at preparation. As a family, decide on recipes that are appealing and healthy. Almost anything goes. The very fact that it’s homemade rather than mass produced causes the food to be healthier than paying someone else to do it.
Let these creative ideas help you turn each day into an opportunity to get fit and have fun as a family.
