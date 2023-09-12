Tips for parents and kids to stay organized this back-to-school season

Color-coded notebooks and binders, along with labeled dividers, can help you keep your coursework straight and your note-taking organized. — STATEPOINT PHOTO

The start of a new school year carries with it so much potential, particularly when students — and their parents — stay organized.

Amid the back-to-school chaos, use these tips and gear recommendations to help keep everyone on track, whether they are at school, at home or on-the-go:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.