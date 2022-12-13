Three School District of Philadelphia schools have been selected as the first cohort of Elevate 215’s “Beat The Odds” planning grants.
Juniata Park Academy, Middle Years Alternative School and the Morton McMichael School are among a group of five public district and public charter schools that will receive grants that will help these schools build on their track record of success and continue to elevate performance and expand their impact to even more students.
Alliance for Progress Charter School and Pan American Academy Charter School were also selected by Elvate 215. Each school will receive $50,000 to support a six-month planning process to identify science-backed strategies they can adopt to further improve student progress.
Following the planning process, the schools can then apply for implementation grants of up to $825,000 each. The schools identified collectively serve 2,875 students, of whom 90% are Black or Latino and 85% are low-income.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with and support student success in these schools,” said executive director of Elevate 215 Stacy Holland in a statement.
“Research shows that over a 10-year period, these schools have been beating the odds for some of the highest need children in our city. These grants will help them strengthen and expand on what has been working to make a difference for more and more students,” she added.
Elevate 215 used research on 10 years of student outcomes data in public elementary and middle schools to identify Philadelphia schools serving high need populations whose students consistently “Beat the Odds” and achieved greater growth than their local and national peers during this span.
All schools will have access to opportunities to collaborate as part of a cohort model, where they will meet periodically to work with each other, share best practices, and learn from other exemplar schools on how to improve their practice to impact student outcomes and experiences.
“We are so excited to participate in this grant opportunity with Elevate 215,” said the principal of Middle Years Alternative Shakae Dupree in a statement.
“Our school is often overlooked as worthy of innovative grants and opportunities. But our educators have worked very hard over the years to provide the best opportunities possible for our students. This grant will help us reflect on what the data shows has worked, and to build on it to take our school to the next level.” Dupree added.
As a part of its new five-year plan, Elevate 215 plans to fund at least one cohort of beat the odds schools every year for the next five years, with a goal of supporting 25,000 students from under-served regions and different school sectors across the city.
“Our goal is for this to lay the groundwork for how we support schools in the years to come,” Holland said in a statement.
“But it starts with listening and engaging with educators, students, and school staff to determine what they actually need,” Holland added. “That is why we are starting with these planning grants, and believe this first cohort will start to build momentum for our City to improve student outcomes in the coming years.”
—Courtesy of the School District of Philadelphia
