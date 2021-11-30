This week in history

Nov. 30, 2015: NBA star Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers) announces his intention to retire at the end of the season.
Dec. 1, 1878: First White House telephone is installed.
Dec. 1, 1959: The first color photograph of Earth received from outer space.
Dec. 1, 2005: Musical “The Color Purple” based on the book by Alice Walker opens on Broadway.
Dec. 3, 1934: KYW-AM in Chicago Ill moves to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Dec. 3, 2019: Spotify says Drake the most streamed star of the 2010s with 28 billion streams, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” most streamed track with 2.4 billion streams.
Dec. 3, 2020: AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros studio announces all its 2021 movies will stream online the same day they appear in theaters because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.