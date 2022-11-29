This week in history

Nov. 29, 1994: “My Life”, the second studio album by Mary J. Blige, is released (Billboard Music Award Top R&B Album 1995).
Nov. 29, 2010: “Rolling in the Deep” single is released by Adele (Billboard Song of the Year 2011, Grammy Award for Record of the Year and Song of the Year 2012).
Nov. 30, 2015: NBA star Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers) announces his intention to retire at the end of the season.
Nov. 30, 2021: Josephine Baker becomes the first African-American woman to be honored at Paris’ Panthéon, France’s highest honor.
Dec. 1, 1878: First White House telephone is installed.
Dec. 1, 1959: The first color photograph of Earth received from outer space.
Dec. 1, 2005: Musical “The Color Purple” based on the book by Alice Walker opens on Broadway.
