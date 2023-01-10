This week in history

Jan. 10, 2003: NBA announces Charlotte, N.C. is awarded an NBA expansion franchise to be known as the Charlotte Bobcats and start play in 2004-05; eventually changes to the Charlotte Hornets for the 2014-15 season.
Jan. 10, 2022: The U.S. Mint issues quarter coins commemorating poet Maya Angelou, the first Black woman to be depicted in U.S currency.
Jan. 12, 2017: President Barack Obama, in a surprise presentation, presents Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Jan. 12, 2019: Missy Elliott is the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.
Jan. 13, 1930: “Mickey Mouse” comic strip first appears.
Jan. 13, 1999: Basketball superstar Michael Jordan announces his second retirement just prior to start of lockout-shortened 1998-99 NBA season; returns in 2001 with Washington.
Jan. 14, 1979: President Jimmy Carter proposes Martin Luther King‘s birthday to become a holiday.
