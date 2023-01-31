This week in history

Jan. 31, 2009: Australian Open Women’s Tennis: Serena Williams wins her 10th Grand Slam singles title; outdoes Dinara Safina of Russia 6-0, 6-3.
Jan. 31, 2018: Houston guard James Harden becomes first player in NBA history to log a 60-point triple-double with 60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 4 steals and a block in Rockets’ 114-107 win over the Orlando Magic.
Feb. 1, 1978: Harriet Tubman is first the African American woman to be honored on a U.S. postage stamp.
Feb. 2, 2021: Jeff Bezos announces he is stepping down as CEO of Amazon after 30 years, becoming executive chairman.
Feb. 3, 2009: Eric Holder becomes the 82nd and first African American U.S. attorney general, succeeding Michael Mukasey.
Feb. 4, 1952: Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American executive of a major TV station (WNBC-NY).
Feb. 4, 2004: Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook from his Harvard dorm room.
Feb. 4, 2018: The Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Eagles QB Nick Foles wins MVP.
