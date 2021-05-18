This week in history

May 18, 2001: DreamWorks Pictures “Shrek”, starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz in voice-over roles, debuts.
May 19, 1848: First department store opens.
May 19, 1884: Ringling Brothers circus premieres.
May 19, 1991: Willy T. Ribbs becomes 1st African American driver to make Indianapolis 500.
May 19, 1935: The NFL adopted an annual college draft to begin in 1936.
May 20, 1873: Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patent blue jeans with copper rivets.
May 20, 1991: Chicago Bull Michael Jordan, named NBA’s MVP.
May 21, 2013: Microsoft announces the release of Xbox One.
