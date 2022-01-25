This week in history

Jan. 26, 2005: Condoleezza Rice is sworn in as U.S. Secretary of State, the first African American woman to hold the post.
Jan. 26, 2019: Australian Open Women’s Tennis: Naomi Osaka becomes world #1 ranked player with 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitová of the Czech Republic
Jan. 28, 2017: Australian Open Women’s Tennis: Serena Williams defeats older sister Venus Williams 6–4, 6–4 for her seventh Australian title and record 23rd Grand Slam event singles victory.
Jan. 29, 1892: The Coca-Cola Co. is incorporated in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jan. 29, 2018: Marvel film “Black Panther” directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman premieres in Los Angeles.
Jan. 30, 2018: Houston forward James Harden puts up highest scoring triple-double in NBA history (60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) as the Rockets beat Orlando Magic, 114-107 in Houston.
