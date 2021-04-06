This week in history

April 6, 1906: First animated cartoon copyrighted.
April 7, 1940: Booker T. Washington becomes the First African American to appear on a U.S. stamp.
April 8, 1939: Marian Anderson sings before 75,000 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
April 9, 2012: “The Lion King” becomes highest grossing Broadway show after overtaking “The Phantom of the Opera.”
April 10, 1947: Jackie Robinson becomes first African American player of the 20th century to sign a MLB contract; Brooklyn GM, Branch Rickey announces Dodgers had bought Robinson’s contract from Montreal Royals.
April 10, 1971: Philadelphia Phillies open their new home, Veterans Stadium with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Expos; 55,352, largest ever crowd to watch a MLB game in Pennsylvania.
April 10, 2012: Apple Inc. claims a value of $600 billion making it the largest company by market capitalization in the world.
