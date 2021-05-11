This week in history

May 11, 1965: Ellis Island added to the Statue of Liberty National monument.
May 11, 1987: First heart lung transplant takes place in Baltimore.
May 12, 2002: Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first president of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since Castro’s 1959 revolution.
May 13, 1991: Apple releases Macintosh System 7.0.
May 13, 1992: Three astronauts walk in space simultaneously for the first time.
May 14, 1908: First airplane passenger flight.
May 16, 1965: The Campbell Soup Co. introduces SpaghettiOs under its Franco-American brand.
May 16, 1985: Michael Jordan named NBA Rookie of the Year.
