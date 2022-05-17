This week in history

May 17, 2020: Michael Jordan’s autographed Air Nike 1s trainers from 1985 sell for a record $560,000 in an online auction.
May 18, 2001: DreamWorks Pictures “Shrek”, starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz in voice-over roles, debuts.
May 19, 1991: Willy T. Ribbs becomes 1st African American driver to make Indianapolis 500.
May 19, 1935: The NFL adopted an annual college draft to begin in 1936.
May 19, 2019: U.S. billionaire Robert F. Smith announces he will pay off college loans of nearly 400 students of the graduating class of Morehouse College in Atlanta.
May 20, 1991: Chicago Bull Michael Jordan, named NBA’s MVP.
May 20, 2018: Former US president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix to produce films and series.
May 21, 2013: Microsoft announces the release of Xbox One.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.