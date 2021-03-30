This week in history

March 30, 1858: Pencil with attached eraser patented (Hyman L Lipman of Philadelphia).
March 30, 2020: Internatittonal Olympic Committee announces postponed 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be held July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 31, 1988: Pulitzer prize awarded to Toni Morrison for her novel “Beloved.”
April 1, 1976: Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs found Apple Computer in the garage of Jobs’ parents house in Cupertino, California.
April 1, 2004: Google introduces Gmail: the launch is met with skepticism on account of the launch date.
April 2, 2010: Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant signs a three-year contract extension with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers worth $87 million.
