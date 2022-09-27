This week in history

Sept. 28, 1892: First American football game played at night.
Sept. 29, 1915: Philadelphia Phillies clinch their first pennant.
Sept. 29, 2018: Rapper Kanye West announces on Twitter he is changing his name to Ye.
Sept. 30, 1997: Microsoft releases Internet Explorer 4 web browser.
Oct. 1, 1971: Walt Disney World opens in Bay Lake, Florida.
Oct. 1, 1975: “The Thrilla in Manila”; Muhammad Ali stops Joe Frazier in 14 rounds in Quezon City, the Philippines to retain his WBC/WBA heavyweight title.
Oct. 1, 1994: South African President Nelson Mandela visits US.
