This week in history

Nov. 5, 1492: Christopher Columbus learns of maize (corn) from the Indigenous peoples of Cuba.

Nov. 6, 1860: Abraham Lincoln is elected as the 16th president of the United States.

Nov. 6, 1913: Mohandas K. Gandhi is arrested for leading an Indian miners march in South Africa.

Nov. 6, 2012: Barack Obama, the first African-American president of the United States, is re-elected.

Nov. 7, 1973: New Jersey becomes the first state to allow girls into the Little League.

Nov. 8, 1983: W. Wilson Goode is elected the first African-American mayor of Philadelphia.

Nov. 8, 1731: In Philadelphia, Benjamin Franklin opens the first U.S. library.

Nov. 9, 1821: The first U.S. pharmacy college holds its first classes in Philadelphia.

Nov. 9, 1965: Willie Mays is named National League MVP.

Nov. 9, 1965: Several U.S. states and parts of Canada are hit by a series of blackouts lasting up to 13 hours in the Northeast Blackout of 1965.