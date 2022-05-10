This week in history

May 10, 1908: First Mother’s Day observed (Philadelphia).
May 10, 1994: Nelson Mandela sworn in as South Africa’s first Black president.
May 10, 2017: Apple becomes the first company to be worth more than $800 billion.
May 10, 2019: Rihanna announces her new upmarket fashion label Fenty with world’s largest luxury group LVMH, making her their first African American female designer.
May 11, 1965: Ellis Island added to Statue of Liberty National monument.
May 12, 2002: Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming first president of the Unites States, in or out of office, to visit the island since Castro’s 1959 revolution.
May 13, 2016: Chance the Rapper releases his third mixtape “Coloring Book” on Apple Music — first album to chart on Billboard Top 100 based only on streams (Grammy for Best Rap Album).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.