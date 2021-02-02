This week in history

Feb. 2, 2020: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kansas City Chief QB Patrick Mahomes is named the MVP. It was the Chiefs first victory in 50 years.
Feb. 3, 2009: Eric Holder becomes 82nd and first African-American U.S. attorney general, succeeding Michael Mukasey.
Feb. 4, 1952: Jackie Robinson becomes the first African-American executive of a major TV station (WNBC-NY).
Feb. 4, 1958: Baseball Hall of Fame fails to elect anyone for first time since 1950.
Feb. 4, 2004: Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook from his Harvard dormitory room.
Feb. 4, 2018: The Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots 41-43 in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Eagles QB Nick Foles wins MVP.
Feb. 5, 1870: First motion picture shown to a theater audience in Philadelphia.
Feb. 6, 1935: “Monopoly” board game goes on sale for first time.
—Compiled by Chanel Hill
