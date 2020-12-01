Dec. 1, 1878: First White House telephone installed.
Dec. 2, 1988: ESPN airs its 10,000th edition of ‘Sports Center’, making it the most televised cable program in history.
Dec. 3, 2019: Kamala Harris ends her campaign to be the Democratic candidate for president.
Dec. 3, 2019: Spotify announces that Drake is the most streamed star of the 2010s with 28 billion streams, Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape Of You” most streamed track with 2.4 billion streams.
Dec. 4, 1955: Historic bus boycott begins in Montgomery Alabama by Rosa Parks.
