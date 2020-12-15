This week in history

Dec. 15, 1791: First U.S. law school established at University of Pennsylvania.

Dec. 15, 2006: B.B. King is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush.

Dec. 15, 2011: ESPN and the NCAA extend their TV rights deal through 2023-24, giving the network worldwide multimedia rights to 24 NCAA championships for various sports; deal worth $500 million.

Dec. 16, 1985: The film “The Color Purple” based on novel by Alice Walker, directed by Steven Spielberg starring Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover premieres in New York.

Dec. 16, 2019: Mariah Carey‘s single “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reaches No. 1, 25 years after release.

Dec. 18, 1920: First U.S. postage stamps printed without the words United States or U.S.

Dec. 18, 1966: Dr. Seuss‘ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” airs for first time on CBS.

