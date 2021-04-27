This week in history

April 27, 2006: Construction begins on the Freedom Tower for the new World Trade Center in New York City.
April 28, 2018: Shaquem Griffin is the first one-handed person to be drafted into the NFL, for the Seattle Seahawks.
April 28, 2019: Disney says Marvel film “Avengers: Endgame” made estimated $1.2 billion worldwide, first film to make more than 1 billion on opening.
April 29, 2016: “Views”, the fourth studio album by Drake is released.
April 30, 2012: The unfinished One World Trade Center overtakes the Empire State building to become the tallest building in New York.
April 30, 2018: Superhero film “Avengers: Infinity War” sets new record for an opening weekend earning $250 million in the US, $630 million worldwide.
