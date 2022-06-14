This week in history

June 14, 2015: “Jurassic World” becomes the first film to make $500 million worldwide in its opening weekend.
June 15, 1903: Pepsi Cola Company forms.
June 15, 1994: Disney’s animated musical film “The Lion King” opens in theaters with $42 million.
June 15, 2012: Apple I computer sells for a record $374,500.
June 16, 2016: Philadelphia is the first U.S. city to pass a tax on sweetened drinks.
June 16, 2017: Amazon announces it is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.
June 16, 2018: Beyoncé and Jay-Z release their joint album “Everything is Love”.
June 17, 1885: Statue of Liberty arrives in NYC aboard French ship ‘Isere’
June 17, 2021: US President Joe Biden signs into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act making June 19th a federal holiday commemorating emancipation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.