This week in history

March 1, 1872: Yellowstone becomes the world’s first national park.
March 1, 1979: ESPN and NCAA come to an agreement, giving the network worldwide multi-media rights to NCAA championships for various sports.
March 2, 1962: Philadelphia center Wilt Chamberlain scores 100 points, the most ever by an NBA player in a single game. The Golden State Warriors won 169-147 over the New York Knicks in Hershey.
March 3, 1847: U.S. Post Office Department is authorized to issue postage stamps.
March 3, 1933: Mount Rushmore is dedicated to the inspiring presidents on the monument.
March 4, 1993: First ESPY awards are presented to recognize individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.