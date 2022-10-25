This week in history

Oct. 25, 2001: Windows XP first becomes available.
Oct. 26, 1993: NFL announces new expansion team, Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.
Oct. 26, 2014: Tennis star Serena Williams beats Simona Halep 6–3, 6–0 to successfully defend her WTA Finals title in Kallang, Singapore.
Oct. 28, 1886: Statue of Liberty dedicated by US President Grover Cleveland, celebrated by first confetti (ticker tape) parade in New York City.
Oct. 29, 2018: Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson breaks NBA record previously held by teammate Stephen Curry for most 3-pointers in a game with 14 in Warriors’ 149-124 win over the Bulls in Chicago.
Oct. 30, 1945: Branch Rickey signs Jackie Robinson to the Montreal Royals.
Oct. 30, 1974: “Rumble in the Jungle”: Muhammad Ali knocks out George Foreman in the eighth round in Kinshasa, Zaire; regains world heavyweight boxing title with famous “rope-a-dope” tactic.
