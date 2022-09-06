This week in history

Sept. 6, 2012: Barack Obama accepts the Democratic nomination for U.S. President.
Sept. 7, 2002: US: Open Women’s Tennis: Serena Williams wins second U.S. title; beats older sister Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3.
Sept. 8, 1986: “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is first broadcast nationally.
Sept. 8, 2018: US Open Women’s Tennis: Naomi Osaka wins first Grand Slam singles final beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4.
Sept. 9, 2015: Apple unveils the iPad Pro and iPhone 6S in San Francisco.
