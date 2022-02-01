This week in history

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy with his family after Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots. — AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

Feb. 1, 1978: Harriet Tubman is first African American woman to be honored on a US postage stamp.

Feb. 2, 2021: Jeff Bezos announces he is stepping down as CEO of Amazon after 30 years, becoming executive chairman.

Feb. 3, 2009: Eric Holder becomes 82nd and first African-American U.S. attorney general, succeeding Michael Mukasey.

Feb. 4, 1952: Jackie Robinson becomes the first African-American executive of a major TV station (WNBC-NY).

Feb. 4, 2004: Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook from his Harvard dormitory room.

Feb. 4, 2018: The Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots 41-43 in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Eagles QB Nick Foles wins MVP.

Feb. 5, 1870: First motion picture shown to a theater audience in Philadelphia.

