This week in history

March 1, 1872: Yellowstone becomes the world's 1st national park.
March 1, 1979: ESPN and NCAA come to an agreement giving the network worldwide multi-media rights to NCAA championships for various sports.
March 2, 1962: Philadelphia center Wilt Chamberlain scores 100 points, most ever by an NBA player in a single game, in Warriors' 169-147 win over NY Knicks in Hershey; 36-of-63 from field, 28-of-32 from free-throw line.
March 3, 1847: U.S. Post Office Department is authorized to issue postage stamps.
March 3, 1933: Mount Rushmore dedicated.
March 4, 1993: First ESPY awards are presented to recognize individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performance.
March 6, 2019: LeBron James scores his 32,293rd point in the second quarter of a Lakers' 115-99 loss to Denver in LA to pass Michael Jordan into 4th place on the NBA all-time point scoring list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.