This week in history

Dec. 8, 1961: Wilt Chamberlain scores 78 points in a triple overtime loss for the Philadelphia Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers. It was the second highest total in the NBA.

Dec. 9, 1965: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” first Peanuts animated special premieres on CBS in the U.S.

Dec. 10, 1964: Nobel Peace Prize presented to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Oslo.

Dec. 10, 2009: U.S. President Barack Obama accepts the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.

Dec. 10, 2016: 82nd Heisman Trophy Award is given to Lamar Jackson, Louisville Cardinals (QB), youngest player to win at 19.

Dec. 11, 1954: Philadelphia Phillies purchase Connie Mack Stadium.

