This week in history

Dec. 13, 1990: South African President F. W. de Klerk meets with Nelson Mandela to talk about the end of apartheid.
Dec. 13, 2013: “Beyoncé,” the 5th studio album by Beyoncé is released.
Dec. 13, 2018: Apple announces new $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas and expansion in other US cities.
Dec. 14, 2021: Steph Curry makes his 2,974th three-point shot to pass Ray Allen as the NBA’s greatest career 3-point shooter during Golden State Warriors’ 105-96 win over NY Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Dec. 15, 2006: B.B. King is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush.
Dec. 15, 2011: ESPN and the NCAA extend their TV rights deal through 2023-24, giving the network worldwide multimedia rights to 24 NCAA championships for various sports; deal worth $500 million.
Dec. 15, 2020: MacKenzie Scott announces she has given away more than $4 billion to 384 non profit organizations across the US.
Dec. 16, 1985: The film “The Color Purple” based on novel by Alice Walker, directed by Steven Spielberg starring Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover premieres in New York.
Dec. 16, 2019: Mariah Carey‘s single “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reaches No. 1, 25 years after release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.