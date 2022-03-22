This week in history

March 24, 2002: The 74th Academy Awards. Denzel Washington and Halle Berry win; Berry is the first woman of color to win the Best Actress award.
March 25, 1965: Martin Luther King Jr. leads 25,000 to state capitol in Montgomery, Alabama.
March 25, 2013: Golfer Tiger Woods returns to his world No. 1 ranking.
March 25, 2019: Apple introduces new TV streaming platform Apple TV+, news service Apple News+ and an Apple credit card at star-studded event featuring Oprah Winfrey.
March 26, 2018: “The Black Panther” becomes the highest grossing superhero film in the United States earning $630.9 million.
March 26, 2019: Michelle Obama‘s biography “Becoming” sells over 10 million copies according to its publisher Bertelsmann.
