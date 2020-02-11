This week in history

Feb. 11, 1968: Madison Square Garden III closes and Madison Square Garden IV opens in New York City.
Feb. 11, 1990: Nelson Mandela released after 27 years imprisonment in South Africa.
Feb. 12, 1879: First artificial ice rink in North America (Madison Square Garden, New York City).
Feb. 12, 2017: Adele wins Best Song “Hello” and Best Album “25” at the 59th Grammy Awards.
Feb. 12, 2018: Portrait paintings of Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley and Michelle Obama by Amy Sherald are unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.
Feb. 12, 2019: Rare black panthers spotted for the first time in nearly 100 years in Laikipia County, Kenya.
Feb. 14, 1919: United Parcel Service forms.
Feb. 14, 2019: Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook makes a triple-double (44 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists) in an NBA record 11th consecutive game as the Thunder go down, 131-122 in New Orleans.
