This week in history

Nov. 17, 1998: Whitney Houston releases “My Love is Your Love.”
Nov. 18, 1949: NL batting leader (.342) Jackie Robinson wins NL MVP.
Nov. 19, 1965: Kellogg’s Pop Tarts pastries created.
Nov. 19, 1866: Howard University founded (Washington, D.C.).
Nov. 20, 1914: US State Department starts requiring photographs for passports.
Nov. 20, 2013: US President Barack Obama posthumously awards civil rights activist Bayard Rustin the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Nov. 20, 2015: “25” Third studio album by Adele is released (Grammy Award for Album of the Year 2017, 2016 Billboard Album of the Year).
Nov. 21, 2013: “Happy” single is released by Pharrell Williams (Billboard Song of the Year 2014, Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance 2015).
