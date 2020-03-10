This week in history

March 10, 2015: The family of Marvin Gaye win a record $7.3 million lawsuit for music copyright infringement against Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams, and T.I.
March 11, 1986: NFL adopts instant replay rule.
March 11, 1991: Janet Jackson signs $40M three-album deal with Virgin records.
March 11, 2018: Superhero movie “The Black Panther” becomes the fifth Marvel movie to earn $1 billion worldwide.
March 12, 1894: Coca-Cola is sold in bottles for the first time in a candy store in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
March 12, 1990: Los Angeles Raiders announce their return to Oakland.
