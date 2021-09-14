This week in history

Sept. 15, 1997: Oprah Winfrey announces she will continue her show through 2000.
Sept. 15, 1997: Google.com is registered as a domain name.
Sept. 15, 2005: “Be Without You” single released by Mary J. Blige (Billboard Song of the Year 2006, Grammy Award Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance 2005).
Sept. 15, 2006: Trudy Pitts becomes first jazz artist to play a concert on Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center’s new 7,000 pipe organ.
Sept. 16, 1997: Apple Computer Inc names co-founder Steve Jobs interim CEO.
Sept. 16, 2018: Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes sets an NFL record of 10 touchdowns in first 2 weeks of a season, torching Pittsburgh’s secondary with 6 TD passes; leads Chiefs to 42-37 victory on the road.
