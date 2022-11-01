This week in history

Brandy (left) and Whitney Houston (right) star in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s television musical “Cinderella” on Nov. 2, 1997. — Disney/ABC

Nov. 1, 2012: Google’s Gmail becomes the world’s most popular email service

Nov. 2, 1983: US President Ronald Reagan signs bill establishing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Nov. 2, 1997: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s television musical “Cinderella”, starring Brandy Norwood, Whitney Houston, and Bernadette Peters premieres on ABC-TV.

Nov. 2, 2020: “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong becomes the most-watched video on YouTube with over 7.04 billion views.

Nov. 3, 1975: “Good Morning America” premieres on ABC (David Hartman & Nancy Dussault)

Nov. 3, 1996: Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant becomes the then youngest player to make his NBA debut (18 years, 2 months, 11 days) in 91-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Great Western Forum

Nov. 3, 2014: New York’s 104-storey One World Trade Center officially opens 13 years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

