May 25, 2011: Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending her twenty five year run of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”
May 27, 1937: Golden State Bridge in San Francisco is dedicated.
May 27, 1969: Walt Disney World construction begins.
May 28, 2004: The World War II Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C.
May 28, 2010: “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)” single released by Alicia Keys. The single becomes the Billboard Song of the Year 2010.
