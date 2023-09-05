This week in history chill Sep 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On Sept. 8, 2018, Naomi Osaka wins a Grand Slam singles final against Serena Williams in the U.S. Women’s Open.— AP PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 5, 1991: Nelson Mandela chosen as president of African National Congress.Sept. 6, 2012: Barack Obama accepts the Democratic nomination for U.S. President.Sept. 6, 2008: In the U.S. Open Women’s Tennis, Serena Williams wins her third U.S. title; beats Jelena Janković of Serbia 6-4, 7-5. Sept. 8, 1986: “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is first broadcast nationally.Sept. 8, 2018: In the U.S. Open Women’s Tennis, Naomi Osaka wins a Grand Slam singles final; beats Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4.Sept. 9, 2015: Apple unveils the iPad Pro and iPhone 6S in San Francisco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Learning Key This Week In History Nelson Mandela Barack Obama Serena Williams Oprah Winfrey Show Naomi Osaka Apple × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos Family remembers Dollar Tree shooting victim The family of a 29-year-old killed in a racially motivated attack on a Dollar General store in Jacksonville speaks out Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer mortgage lender accused of redlining sets up $18.4M fund for minority homebuyersPhilly's new African America Museum gets developersAfter nearly 30 years, Pennsylvania will end state funding for anti-abortion counseling centersPolice ID 12-year-old boy found dead inside trash can in PhillyMurder of mother of five sparks rally in SouthwestMichael Oher’s lawsuit against his “Blind Side” family raises urgent questions3.5 million businesses owned by Black people in the U.S.Fatal police shooting of pregnant Ohio woman raises concerns over firing at moving vehiclesWalgreens CEO steps down ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
