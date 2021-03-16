This week in history

March 16, 1881: Barnum and Bailey circus debuts.
March 16, 2020: Major League Baseball suspends remainder of spring training and delays start of regular season in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
March 17, 1753: First official recognition of St. Patrick’s Day.
March 18, 1991: The Philadelphia 76ers retire Wilt Chamberlain‘s No. 13 jersey.
March 18, 1995: Michael Jordan announces he is ending his 17-month NBA retirement.
March 19, 2012: Wendy’s overtakes Burger King to become the second best-selling hamburger chain.
March 20, 2016: Barack Obama becomes the first U.S. president to visit Cuba since 1928, arriving for a three-day tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.