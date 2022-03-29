This week in history

Toni Morrison is awarded a Pulitzer Prize awarded to Toni Morrison for her novel “Beloved” on March 31, 1988.

— Photo credit Timothy Greenfield-Sanders/Magnolia Pictures

March 31, 1988: Pulitzer prize awarded to Toni Morrison for her novel “Beloved.”

April 1, 1976: Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer in the garage of Jobs’ parents house in Cupertino, California.

April 1, 2004: Google introduces Gmail: the launch is met with skepticism on account of the launch date.

April 2, 2010: Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant signs a three-year contract extension with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers worth $87 million.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.