This week in history

Feb. 18, 1879: Sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi is awarded a patent for his design for the Statue of Liberty.
Feb. 18, 1929: First Academy Awards are announced.
Feb. 19, 1913: First prize inserted into a Cracker Jack box.
Feb. 19, 1960: Jimi Hendrix, rock ‘n’ roll guitarist, plays his first gig.
Feb. 21, 1885: Washington Monument dedicated in Washington, D.C.
Feb. 21, 2014: U.S. President Barack Obama meets with the Dalai Lama.
Feb. 22, 2017: Jay-Z becomes first rapper to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside Max Martin, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.