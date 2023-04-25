This week in history

April 25, 1978: The Phillie Phanatic makes its first appearance.
April 25, 2019: Microsoft becomes the third U.S. firm to be listed with a market worth of $1 trillion, after Apple and Amazon.
April 26, 2010: “Iron Man 2,” directed by Jon Favreau, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, premieres in Los Angeles.
April 27, 2006: Construction begins on the Freedom Tower for the new World Trade Center in New York City.
April 28, 2019: Disney says Marvel film “Avengers: Endgame” made an estimate $1.2 billion worldwide, the first film to make more than $1 billion on opening.
April 29, 2016: “Views,” Drake’s fourth studio album, is released.
