Sept. 15, 1830: The first National Negro Convention began in Philadelphia.

Sept. 15, 1978: During the Camp David peace talks, Israel agrees in principle to eventual withdrawal from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which they occupied since 1967.

Sept. 16, 1848: Slavery abolished in all French territories.

Sept. 17, 1861: Hampton Institute in Virginia is founded. It is now Hampton University.

Sept. 17, 2004: San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hit the 700th home run of his career, joining Babe Ruth (714) and Hank Aaron (755) as the only players to reach the milestone (San Francisco beat San Diego, 4-1).

Sept. 18, 1850: Congress passed Fugitive Slave Law as part of the Compromise of 1850.

Sept. 18, 1947: The Central Intelligence Agency officially comes into existence after being established by President Harry Truman in July.

Sept. 18, 2017: Donald Glover wins the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series for “Atlanta.”

Sept. 20, 1830: First Negro Convention of Free Men agreed to boycott slave-produced goods.

Sept. 22, 1915: Xavier University, first Black Catholic college in U.S., opened in New Orleans, Louisiana.