This week in history

Nov. 18, 1920: Apollo Theater (previously known as The Academy Theatre and also The Bryant Theatre) opens at 221 W. 42nd St. in New York City.
Nov. 18, 1992: “Malcolm X” film directed by Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington and Angela Bassett is released in the U.S. It made about $56 million at the box office.
Nov. 19, 1965: Kellogg’s Pop Tarts pastries created.
Nov. 19, 2019: LeBron James hits 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Los Angeles Lakers’ beat Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-107 to become first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against all 30 franchises.
Nov. 20, 2015: “25,” the third studio album by Adele is released (Grammy Award for Album of the Year 2017, 2016 Billboard Album of the Year).
