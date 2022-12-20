This week in history

Dec. 20, 2005: “The Breakthrough”, the seventh studio
album by Mary J. Blige, is released.
Dec. 22, 1882: First string of Christmas tree lights created by Thomas Edison.
Dec. 22, 1937: The Lincoln Tunnel in New York City opens to traffic.
Dec. 23, 1919: First hospital ship built to move wounded naval personnel launched.
Dec. 25, 1983: First live telecast of Christmas Parade at the EPCOT Center in Disney World Florida.
Dec. 26, 1805: Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts is established in Philadelphia.
Dec. 26, 1862: First U.S. Navy hospital ship enters service.
Dec. 26, 1878: First U.S. store to install lights in Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.