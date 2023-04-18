This week in history

April 18, 1924: First crossword puzzle book published
by Simon & Schuster.
April 18, 1983: Pulitzer Prize awarded to Alice Walker for her novel “The Color Purple.”
April 19, 2003: Nina Simone is awarded a honorary degree by the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.
April 20, 2022: Online streaming service Netflix suffers its first subscriber loss in a decade, losing 200,000 customers between January and March.
April 21, 2016: U.S. President Barack Obama begins a four-day visit to the United Kingdom with first lady Michelle Obama.
