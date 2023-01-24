This week in history

Jan. 24, 1962: Jackie Robinson is the first African American elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame. Bob Feller is also elected.
Jan. 24, 2006: Walt Disney International and Bob Iger announce it is buying computer animation film studio Pixar for $7.4 billion.
Jan. 24, 2011: Adele’s second studio album “21” is released (Grammy Award for Album of the Year 2012, Brit Award for British Album of the Year, 2011 Billboard Album of the Year).
Jan. 26, 2005: Condoleezza Rice is sworn in as U.S. Secretary of State, the first African American woman to hold the post.
Jan. 26, 2019: Australian Open Women’s Tennis: Naomi Osaka becomes the world’s No. 1 ranked player with 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitová of the Czech Republic.
Jan. 28, 2017: Australian Open Women’s Tennis: Serena Williams defeats older sister Venus Williams 6–4, 6–4 for her seventh Australian title and record 23rd Grand Slam event singles victory.
Jan. 29, 1892: The Coca-Cola Co. is incorporated in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jan. 29, 2018: Marvel film “Black Panther” directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman premieres in Los Angeles.
