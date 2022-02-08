This week in history

Feb. 9, 1942: Philadelphia “Phillies” change nickname (temporarily) to “Phils.”
Feb. 9, 2011: Nicki Minaj‘s “Pink Friday” album reaches No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in its 11th week on the chart.
Feb. 10, 1990: South African President F.W. de Klerk announces Nelson Mandela will be freed on Feb. 11.
Feb. 11, 1968: Madison Square Garden III closes Madison Square Garden IV opens in New York City.
Feb. 11, 1990: Nelson Mandela released after 27 years imprisonment in South Africa.
Feb. 12, 2017: Adele wins Best Song “Hello” and Best Album “25” at the 59th Grammy Awards.
Feb. 12, 2018: Portrait paintings of Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley and Michelle Obama by Amy Sherald are unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.
