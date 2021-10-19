This week in history

Oct. 19, 1960: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is arrested in Atlanta sit-in.
Oct. 19, 1983: US Senate establishes Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.
Oct. 20, 1979: Walt Disney’s World’s 100-millionth guest.
Oct. 21, 1980: Phillies win their first World Championship in their 98-year history.
Oct. 22, 2008: Google Play is launched, the official app store for the Android operating system.
Oct. 22, 2016: AT&T buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion.
Oct. 23, 1945: Jackie Robinson signs Montreal Royals contract.
