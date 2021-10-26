This week in history

Oct. 26, 1993: NFL announces new expansion team, Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.
Oct. 26, 2014: American tennis star Serena Williams beats Simona Halep of Romania 6–3, 6–0 to successfully defend her WTA Finals title in Kallang, Singapore.
Oct. 27, 1954: Benjamin O. Davis Jr. becomes the first African-American general in the United States Air Force.
Oct. 28, 1886: Statue of Liberty dedicated by US President Grover Cleveland, celebrated by first confetti (ticker tape) parade in New York City.
Oct. 29, 2008: World Series Baseball: Philadelphia beats Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3 in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park for Phillies second title in their 126-year history; MVP: Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels.
Oct. 29, 2018: Golden State shooting guard Klay Thompson breaks NBA record previously held by teammate Stephen Curry for most 3-pointers in a game with 14 in Warriors’ 149-124 win over the Bulls in Chicago.
